65.58% turnout recorded in final Phase as voting for 90-member assembly ends peacefully in J&K

Srinagar: The voting for assembly elections ended peacefully in Jammu and Kashmir with the last and final phase on Tuesday recording a turnout of 65.58 percent, officials said.

“The provisional voter turnout as of 7 PM was recorded at 65.58%,” Election Commission of India said, according to GNS.

However it said figures will continue to be updated AC wise on the Voter Turnout App by the ROs, as and when the polling parties formally close the poll and return from the polling stations based on the geographical/logistical conditions and after scrutiny of statutory papers and consideration of repolls, if any.

In the phase-III, 40 Assembly Constituencies, spread across seven districts saw polling across 5060 Polling Stations set up for voters. 415 Candidates were in the fray including 387 men and 28 women candidates. The seven districts that went to polls include Bandipora, Baramulla, Jammu, Kathua, Kupwara,Samba and Udhampur.

Phase-1 and Phase-2 saw a polling percentage of 61.38% and 57.31% respectively. Counting of votes is scheduled on October 8, 2024.

The polling for the Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly elections concluded in a peaceful and celebratory atmosphere, the poll body said. Scenes of voters patiently waiting in lines at polling stations, set against the scenic backdrop of the region, highlighted the people’s strong faith in democracy, it said.

“The festive mood and enthusiastic participation were evident across all districts that went for polls in three-phased elections, underscoring a renewed spirit of civic participation and hope for a new era with people deciding their own future,” it said, adding, “CEC Rajiv Kumar along with ECs Shri Gyanesh Kumar and Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu have delivered on their promise of ensuring democratic resurgence in Jammu & Kashmir.”

CEC Rajiv Kumar said that “J&K Assembly elections have marked a significant deepening of democracy which will echo in the pages of history and continue to inspire a democratic spirit of the region for years to come.”

He dedicated these elections to the people of J&K acknowledging their determination and belief in the democratic process, the poll body said. “The peaceful and participative elections are historic, wherein democracy is taking root more profoundly than ever before, driven by the will of people of J&K”.

The elections were a resounding statement in favour of democracy in line with the CEC Rajiv Kumar’s vote of confidence given during the announcement of the General Elections in J&K on August 16, it said.

“He had then expressed that in Jammu-Kashmir, the world will witness the defeat of nefarious and inimical interests and the triumph of democracy”. Voting across 40 ACs in the third and final phase which commenced at 7 AM today was held peacefully without any incidents of violence. As of 7 PM, a voter turnout of 65.58% was recorded at the polling stations.

Despite an increase in the number of assembly constituencies from 83 in 2014 to 90 in 2024, the elections were completed in 3 phases this time as against 5 phases in 2014. No major law and order incidents related to the election were reported, a significant improvement from 2014 when over 170 incidents were reported, including 87 on polling days, the poll body said.

“From the very beginning, clear instructions were given for ensuring a level playing field including no bias in allotting permissions for campaigning, which has resulted in vibrant campaigning across the political spectrum in J&K.” There have been no complaints pertaining to arbitrary preventive detention of political functionaries in these elections which is unprecedented, it said. “The Commission had also strictly instructed against clubbing of Polling Stations just before the poll day, and accordingly, voters voted at their actual polling station location as opposed to 98 polling stations shifted in 2014 at the eleventh hour.” Role of money and muscle power has been curtailed to a significant extent, it said. “Vigilance and seizures have been fortified by the coordinated efforts of Enforcement agencies resulting in seizures worth 130 crores, highest ever in the history of J&K elections and even surpassing Rs 100.94 crores done during Lok Sabha Elections 2024.”

The bulk of seizures included drugs worth Rs 110.45 crore, it said. “12 ACs were identified as Expenditure sensitive for enhanced vigil. Strong security measures were in place creating a conducive environment for voters to cast their vote without fear or intimidation,” it said, adding, “Across 90ACs, webcasting was in place in 100% polling stations to ensure transparency of the voting process as compared to 20% polling stations in 2014 assembly elections. Increasing vibrancy of electorate Intensive efforts to increase the size of the electorate have yielded results.”

Overall, it said, there has been a significant increase (23%) in the size of the electorate from 2014. Encouragingly, the gender diversification of the electorate is very apparent with an increase of 27.90% in female electors. Young electorate, especially first time voters, embodied the aspirations of peace, democracy and progress and proudly showcased their inked fingers after voting.

