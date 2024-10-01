INDIA Alliance Will Take Decision On Waqf Bill: Farooq

Srinagar: National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Monday said the INDI alliance will take the decision on the Waqf bill after it is sent back by the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to Parliament.

Farooq said this while replying to a question that Home Minister Amit Shah had said in Haryana today that the Waqf bill will be passed in the next session of Parliament.

“Let us see what will happen … Ibtedaae ishq hai rota hai kya, Aage Aage dekhiye hota hai kya (It’s only the beginning of love, wait and see what happens as you onward move)”, he told media in Srinagar.

“…We will see the bill after it is sent back to Parliament and then decide along with the leaders of INDI alliance”, the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said

When asked that Prime Minister Narendra Modi often said statehood would be restored to Jammu and Kashmir besides targeting the National Conference, the NC President said “I am very happy. It is the National Conference which is fighting against them (BJP) and that is pinching them also”.

Asked about Union Ministers saying that article 370 has been buried, The National Conference leader said “they want to bury everything. The day will come they too will get buried..”

On the third and last phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election on October 1, Farooq said “almighty willing the people will take the right decision during voting and that will pave the way to bring back the identity of Jammu and Kashmir”. (Agencies)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print