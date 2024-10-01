Cong-NC alliance formed to challenge ‘BJP’s divisive’ politics: Karra

Srinagar: J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief Tariq Hameed Karra Monday said that Congress-NC alliance is not about parties rather it is an alliance of people to challenge BJP’s divisive politics.

He claimed that the spirit of voters is “very high” who voted to alliance during phase 1 & 2, and hoped with the culmination of phase 3 the alliance will be able to form next government in Jammu & Kashmir.

“Yes. The alliance will form next government in J&K. The spirit of people is very high. They voted for alliance during phase 1 and 2 in large numbers. They want to fail divisive forces and give chance to secular forces,” JKPCC chief Tariq Karra said.

Responding to a query, Karra said that if Assembly elections in J&K are being held after a gap of ten years, it is happening only with the intervention of Supreme Court, otherwise Government of India and BJP were not interested in holding elections in the region.

“If Assembly elections are being held today after a period of ten years, it is due to the intervention of Supreme Court, otherwise Government of India and BJP were not in favour of conducting polls. They were satisfied with the government of without elected representatives, as it was the best situation for them. But hats off to Supreme Court whose intervention the Assembly elections are underway in the region,” he said.

When asked that after the repeal of Article 370 the BJP government is claiming massive development at grassroots level in J&K, the JKPCC chief termed it mere “jumla bazi”.

“This is mere jumla bazi, This is mere rhetoric and nothing else. The BJP has been exposed in public. As far as development is concerned they are still cutting ribbons of works whose foundations were laid during UPA 1 and UPA 2,” he added.

He also criticized BJP and J&K administration for rise in terrorism in Jammu region.

“BJP is glorying itself that they are double engine government, and making people to believe that all have been eased out. But I believe this double engine government is responsible for rise in terrorism in Jammu region. Jammu was otherwise peaceful in past when terrorism was at its peak in Kashmir belt. But today Jammu is witnessing daily basis terror activities where our officers are getting killed. This speaks volumes about the credibility of intelligence gird, rather it seems collapsed. Government of India and J&K administration is responsible for surge in terror activities in Jammu region,” JKPCC chief added.

He said BJP retained power due to its hateful and divisive politics. “J&K was a model state and a hope for entire country. Since 2014 BJP played divisive politics in the name of Mandir & Masjid etc. When such parties have nothing to say concrete in public they use religion to exploit sentiments of people,” Karra continued.

