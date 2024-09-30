Mehbooba cancels poll campaign in ‘solidarity with martyrdom of Hassan Nasrallah’

Srinagar: A day after Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah was killed in a Israeli airstrike, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) supremo Mehbooba Mufti cancelled her poll campaign on Sunday ahead of the third phase of elections in Jammu and Kashmir.
Mufti said she is cancelling her campaign in solidarity with “the martyrs of Lebanon and Gaza, especially Hassan Nasrallah.” She added that her party stands with the people of Palestine and Lebanon.
National Conference MP from Srinagar Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi also called off his election campaign to condemn the killing of the Hezbollah chief.
People took to the streets in Srinagar and Budgam on Saturday to condemn Nasrallah’s death, chanting anti-Israel and anti-US slogans.
Security forces were deployed in areas that witnessed protests to prevent violence while traffic snarls were reported in Srinagar.
Israel on Saturday said Nasrallah will no longer be able to terrorise the world. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said killing Nasrallah was an essential condition to achieving the goals his country set. He said it would help rehabilitate Israel’s displaced citizens in the north and would push Hamas to free Israeli hostages kidnapped on October 7.