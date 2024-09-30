IGP chairs security, L&O review meeting in Kashmir

Asks Officers To ‘Meticulously Plan, Monitor Respective Areas Of Responsibilities’

Srinagar: The Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone V. K Birdi-IPS chaired a meeting at Police Control Room Kashmir to review the law & order situation of the zone.

The meeting was attended by the senior officers of Police, Security Forces & intelligence agencies, all range DIsG of Kashmir Zone, DIsG of CRPF South & North Srinagar, all district SSsP of Kashmir Zone, SSP PCR Kashmir, SSP Traffic Rural Kashmir, SSP CID SBK, SSP Traffic City Srinagar, SSP CID CIK, SSP Security Kashmir, SP PC Srinagar, Lt Col (IS) and other officers.

A police spokesperson in a statement said that at the outset of the meeting the participating officers briefed the IGP Kashmir about the overall security scenario and provided insights into the existing security challenges.

“The discussions encompassed various facets including intelligence gathering and response to various emergent situations,” the spokesperson said. The district SSsP also briefed the IGP Kashmir regarding the preparedness and the issues related to the current law and order situation of their respective districts, he said.

“IGP Kashmir directed the officers to meticulously prepare, plan and monitor their respective areas of responsibility to prevent any untoward law & order outbreak,” the spokesperson said, adding, “He directed district SSsP, Cyber cell and IT & Social media cells to monitor the social media and identify the rumour mongers and those who post incriminating material.”

The top police officer of Kashmir also emphasized strict adherence to SOPs and stressed upon conducting coordination meetings with the public to ensure peace and calm in the valley.

The meeting concluded with a collective resolve to ensure peace and calm in the region. IGP Kashmir reaffirmed the commitment of the police and security forces to maintain law and order while safeguarding the rights and safety of citizens.

