JKJA concludes special orientation prog on medical forensics, cyber crimes

JAMMU: A two-day Special Orientation programme on ‘Medical Forensics & Medico-Legal Aspects in Trial; Different Dimensions of Cyber Crimes and Electronic Evidence’ concluded today at J&K Judicial Academy (JKJA), Janipur, here.

The programme was organized by JKJA for Judges of District Judiciary, PPs/Additional PPs/Assistant PPs and Investigating Officers of Jammu Province.

On the second day, both the sessions were conducted by Nisheeth Dixit, Advocate from Delhi,l who gave a detailed overview of the concept of cybercrimes and discussed the challenges for Judges, Investigating Officers and Prosecutors. He said that as technology advances, so do cyber offenses, including hacking, identity theft, cyber fraud, and content-related offenses like child pornography, xenophobia, and racism. He added that the Information Technology Act, 2000, along with provisions in the IPC/BNS, provide the legal framework to deal with these crimes.

The resource person also highlighted various landmark judgements on IT Act and shared various real-life experiences related to the combating cases of cyber-crime. He also emphasised the characteristics of electronic evidence and how it is treated under the law.

Dixit stated that the possibilities to manipulate electronic evidence are varied, and the court must take all possible precautions against possible alterations. He further said that in making an assessment, the judge should keep in mind the position of each party related to the electronic evidence provided, especially if the opposing party rejects (contests) its validity.

All the sessions were interactive during which all participants actively participated and shared their experiences. They also discussed various aspects of the subject topics.

The participants also raised number of queries which were answered satisfactorily by the resource person.

The programme concluded with vote of thanks by Director, JKJA, Sonia Gupta.

