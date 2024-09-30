DGP pledges support to family of martyr Bashir Ahmad

SRINAGAR: Director General of Police (DGP) Jammu & Kashmir, R.R. Swain on Sunday expressed his condolences following the martyrdom of Head Constable Bashir Ahmad, a valiant member of the J&K Police force, who sacrificed his life during an encounter with foreign terrorists in the Kathua district, police said.
In his heartfelt message, the DGP conveyed deep sorrow and extended his support to the family of the fallen hero. He said the entire police force stands in solidarity with Bashir Ahmad’s family and will continue to provide assistance in the future. “While the loss of HC Bashir Ahmad cannot be undone, the J&K Police pledge to extend every possible support to the family and ensure that his martyrdom is avenged,” police said in a statement.
“The DGP lauded Bashir Ahmad’s bravery, noting that the courageous officer fought fearlessly, wielding his LMG against the foreign terrorists in a display of utmost dedication to the safety of his community and country. He also offered prayers for the speedy recovery of the other personnel injured in the encounter,” the statement added.
