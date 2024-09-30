1st Grand Seerat Essay Competition held at Jama Masjid Srinagar

SRINAGAR: A successful essay writing competition and Q&A session on the life and teachings (Seerah) of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) took place at Jama Masjid Srinagar on Sunday, drawing around 400 students—both boys and girls—from various maktabs.
This inaugural event was organized under the initiative of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, aimed at inspiring students to reflect on the values and teachings of the Prophet (PBUH), the Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid said in a statement issued here.
Although Mirwaiz was unable to attend due to ongoing house arrest, he remains a vocal advocate for parents to prioritize both formal education and religious instruction for their children, the Auqaf said.
“Mirwaiz has highlighted the importance of establishing maktabs alongside masjids to ensure that children receive a well-rounded education that encompasses both religious teachings and moral values, in addition to their academic studies,” the Auqaf said, adding that this event marked a significant step toward fostering an education system that nurtures both knowledge and character in young minds.
