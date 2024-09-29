Pole reviews election preparedness In Samba

Samba: In preparation for the upcoming elections, Chief Election Officer (CEO), P K Pole, today visited Samba and participated in a Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) event aimed at raising voter awareness.

The event was attended by DEO Samba, Rajesh Sharma, SSP Samba Vinay Kumar and other district officers.

As part of the event, a theatre performance titled ‘Loktantra Ka Asli Mantra,’ written by Padmashree Balwant Thakur and directed by Neeraj Kant, was presented by the Natrang Theatre Group. The play emphasized the importance of voting as a tool for change, using satire to highlight societal apathy and urged the citizens to take responsibility by participating in the democratic process.

Following the event, the CEO interacted with various election nodal officers to review the election preparedness of the district. He emphasised upon the officers for putting in place meticulous planning and coordination to ensure a smooth and transparent election process.

The CEO also inspected the Dispatch and Receiving Centres and Control Room established in the district for election management. His visit focused on operational efficiency, timely communication, and strict adherence to election protocols, ensuring a comprehensive plan is in place for the upcoming elections.

The CEO underscored the importance of every citizen’s participation in the voting process, reiterating that a strong democracy depends on each vote being cast.

