‘Green SVEEP’ initiative- Target to plant 1 lakh saplings achieved: CEO

Udhampur, Poonch districts top list with 99% plantation in polling stations

Jammu, September 28: In a significant stride towards fostering a culture of civic responsibility and environmental stewardship among electorates, Jammu and Kashmir Election department today achieved the set target of planting 1 lakh plant saplings during the J&K Assembly Elections 2024 across the 90 Assembly Constituencies (ACs) under ‘Green SVEEP’ initiative.

As per the statement released from the office of Chief Electoral Officer, till date 100323 saplings have been planted so far, with 5854 plants planted in the last 24 hours. Nearly, 99 percent plantation has been achieved in the polling stations of Udhampur and Poonch districts while Doda and Reasi covered 97 percent plantation target, the statement further reads.

It was informed that out of 20 districts, 10 districts achieved 90 percent and above coverage of plantation drive in their respective polling stations. As per the details, 6133 plants were planted in Udhampur (4 ACs) district, 5882 in Poonch (3ACs), 7760 in Doda (3 ACs), 8164 in Reasi (3 ACs), 4900 in Budgam (5 ACs), 2073 in Samba (3 ACs), 2920 in Shopian (2 ACs), 2107 in Ganderbal (2 ACs), 4646 in Kulgam (3ACs), 9098 in Baramulla (7 ACs), 4704 in Pulwama (4ACs), 2826 in Kishtwar (3 ACs), 6290 in Srinagar (8 ACs), 7954 in Anantnag (7 ACs), 7431 in Rajouri (5ACs), 2121 in Ramban (2 ACs), 4709 in Kupwara (6 ACs), 4782 in Kathua (6 ACs), 2120 in Bandipora (3 ACs) and 3653 in Jammu (11 ACs).

Speaking on this achievement, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Pandurang K Pole emphasized the need for tree plantation to save our ecosystem and preserve the environment for future generations. He added that the drive was huge success, empowering students with substantial knowledge of environment and plants.

“The plantation drive is a testament to our commitment not only to promote voter awareness and participation but also to address pressing environmental challenges. By integrating tree planting activities into our SVEEP program, we are leveraging the power of collective action to create a positive impact on both the electoral process and the environment,” CEO said.

Commenting on ‘Green SVEEP’ app, the CEO said, “it is a Geographic Information System (GIS)-based auto-tracking system which would capture pictures and videos of the plantation during phase 1st and 2nd by various forest officials”.

He added that in addition to this, various SVEEP activities at school, colleges and offices would also be uploaded by the respective nodal officers through this application.

The CEO further added that Block Level Officers will also ensure that video and photographs detailing the plantation drives and ensuring the nine Assured Minimum Facilities (AMFs) at all polling stations are also uploaded on the ‘Green SVEEP’ app.

The CEO also emphasized on transparency measures for home voting for the elderly and Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) and issued directions for uploading high-definition photographs and video on the ‘GreenSVEEP’ app.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print