NIA conducts searches at 7 locations in J&K

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting searches at seven locations across Jammu and Kashmir in connection in connection with the Reasi bus attack case, sources said.

Official sources said that the searches are underway in Reasi and Rajouri areas with police, and paramilitary CRPF also assisting.

He said the case is linked to the Reasi bus attack.

On June 9 this year, terrorists attacked a pilgrim bus in Jammu’s Reasi, resulting in the deaths of nine people. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had asked the NIA to probe the larger conspiracy behind the attack—

*More details are awaited*

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print