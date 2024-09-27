Imran Khan orders PTI leadership to halt all negotiations with establishment

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan jailed former prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday asked his party’s leadership to abandon all attempts at negotiating with the establishment, asserting that such talks only strengthen their adversaries.

Khan said this during an informal chat with the media person in the Adiala Jail Rawalpindi where he has been imprisoned for more than a year and where he often interacts with media on the occasion of hearing of cases against him in the jail premises, reported The Express Tribune.

“There is no point in engaging with the establishment. The more we retreat, the more they crush us. This is not the institution’s policy but that of the third umpire,” Khan reportedly said.

