Best Tourist Villages Competition 2024: Aru Valley among 36 villages declared bags top slot

Srinagar: The Ministry of Tourism, Government of India has declared Aru Valley, Pahalgam, as one among the winners of the Best Tourism Villages Competition 2024.

Aru Valley, a picturesque destination in the Pahalgam area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district has emerged as one of the winners in the Adventure Tourism category.

Aru, known for its breathtaking beauty and thrilling outdoor activities, has become a favorite destination for both nature lovers and adventure enthusiasts.

The recognition as per the stakeholders in the Adventure Tourism category highlights the efforts made to promote sustainable tourism while preserving the natural environment.

They said they have been focusing on infrastructure development and enhancing visitor experiences in Aru, which has significantly boosted tourism in the region.

They further added that this recognition will further help in the development of this breathtaking site further.

The Ministry of Tourism, Government of India announced winners of the Best Tourism Villages Competition 2024, today, on the occasion of World Tourism Day.

As per the details available with KNO, a total of 991 applications were received from 30 States and UTs, out of which 36 villages were recognized as winners across 8 categories of the Best Tourism Villages competition 2024 that includes Aru Pahalgam.

The main aim behind this process is to identify and recognize villages which preserve and promote cultural and natural assets through community-based values and commitment to sustainability in all aspects.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tourism Development Authority Pahalgam, Tariq Hussian Naik said that on World Tourism day, Aru was declared winner in adventure tourism category at Vigyan Bawan New Delhi—the function presided over by Vice President of India along with Union Tourism Minister and others.

He said that the government is keenly observing the progress of all the tourism sites and is focusing on adventurous activities like paragliding, skiing etc.

He said that this recognition will help for the further development of this breathtaking site and it will be beneficial for all the stakeholders—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print