Terrorism won’t be allowed to stage comeback, it has been buried: Amit Shah in Udhampur rally

CHENANI (J-K): Terrorism has been buried and won’t be allowed to stage a comeback, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday while addressing a rally here.

Promising a terror-free region under the BJP regime, Shah alleged that the National Conference-Congress alliance would impose Pakistan’s agenda if it comes to power.

Shah, who is spearheading the BJP’s election campaign, said assembly elections are taking place in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir without Article 370. The Narendra Modi-led government, Shah said in his address, had fulfilled the dream of party’s patriarch Syama Prasad Mukherjee in August 2019 when it abrogated Article 370.

