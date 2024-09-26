Ensure BJP’s victory with thumping majority to see PoK’s merger with India: Yogi Aditiyanath in Jammu rally

Jammu: BJP’s face in Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath Wednesday while batting for the BJP candidates in fray for the third and last phase of Assembly polls slated for October 1 Wednesday said that people of J&K must ensure BJP’s victory with thumping majority to see Pakistan Occupied Kashmir’s (PoK’s) merged with Indian Union.

“You have to ensure BJP’s victory in the ongoing Assembly polls with a huge majority. If we win with a majority, you will see PoK will become part of the Indian union soon,” Yogi thundered from the Stage while addressing a rally in Ramgrah, Vijaypur in Jammu.

He said that the ongoing Assembly polls in J&K are historic in nature and the “results will be a slap on the faces of NC, PDP and Congress. “In 1990, these parties supported Pakistan and terrorism. Now when Prime Minister Modi has eradicated terrorism from J&K soil, these parties are advocating revival of terrorism here again,” said Yogi, who is the star campaigner of BJP for J&K.

He said Pakistan’s condition at present is horrific. “The country is falling apart. Rate of one kg Atta in Pakistan costs Rs 500. On the contrary, Prime Minister Narendera Modi gives 80 Crore people of India free ration and 60 Crore are getting free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh which has been enhanced upto Rs 7 lakh. “Paksitan is a sinking ship,” he said.

He said it was because of Prime Minister Narendera Modi’s efforts that the Kartarpur corridor was thrown open. “Today, J&K is known as the tourism capital instead of terrorism capital,” Yogi said.

Yogi said that earlier, Amarnath Yatra was facing threats but today devotees all over the country are coming with the slogans of “Bham Bham Bholay” and taking the fragrance of Lord Shiva to all parts of the country. “Lakhs of people are coming to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine,” he said.

Lashing out at NC, Congress and PDP for ruining J&K for 70 years, Yogi said that it was the PM Modi led government that gave voting rights to West Pakistan Refugees and Valmikis, who were deprived of these rights by those who ruled J&K. “These were the parties who supported terrorism in 1990 and enjoyed vacations in Europe and England when Kashmir was boiling,” Yogi said in an obvious reference to National Conference chief Dr Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah.

The UP Chief Minister, who is the chief campaigner of BJP for J&K, said that huge turnout in J&K is scripting a new history and those opposing BJP will be given a befitting reply. He sought votes for the BJP candidates in fray—(KNO)

