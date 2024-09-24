Pt Nehru, Abdullah Created Problems For Maharaja Hari Singh: BJP

Srinagar: BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh today blasted former Prime Minister Pt Nehru and Sheikh Abdullah for creating problems for former J&K ruler Maharaja Hari Singh.

Addressing a public gathering on the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh, Chugh said there was a calculated conspiracy against Maharaja Hari Singh’s contribution to the J&K would always remain outstanding to fight the Pakistan forces.

Chugh said Maharaja Hari Singh was subjected to humiliation and insult by Pt Nehru and Sheikh Abdullah. He said that Maharaja Hari Singh was a great patriot but all his national feelings were stifled by Pt Nehru and Sheikh Abdullah.

He said Pt Nehru played a conspiracy to favour Sheikh Abdullah to create two constitutions and two flags for J&K which never allowed J&K to prosper and develop the way the rest of the country did.

Even today the Abdullah family and the Congress family of Nehru have joined hands to set the J&K on fire, he said.

Chugh said the way it has been established that the Abdullah family and the Nehru family is on the same page with Pakistan clearly demonstrates that the devious design against India still continues even after 70 years.

He said Rahul Gandhi and Omar Abdullah are speaking the same language to gain the J&K people the way Pt Nehru and Sheikh Abdullah had done in the past.

“The Abdullahs and the Gandhis are only trying to make the nefarious designs of Pakistan a big success to fool the people of J&K for their vested political interests,” Chugh added.

He said the people in J&K would make the Abdullah family lick the dust this time in the elections for all their anti-national plots and designs.

If Abdullah and Congress are on the same page with Pakistan the people of J&K are on the same page with India as a nation, he added

