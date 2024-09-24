Prohibitory orders in Srinagar

Srinagar: In order to facilitate smooth conduct of electoral process in District Srinagar, to denote the end of campaigning period and start of silence period of campaigning, the District Magistrate (Deputy Commissioner / District Election Officer) Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat issues Prohibitory orders under Section 163 BNSS throughout the District.
According to the order issued from the Office of District Magistrate Srinagar, the restrictions have been imposed in District under Section 163 BNSS from 6:00 pm on September 23, 2024 (Monday) till 6:00pm on September 25, 2024 (Wednesday) in wake of the scheduled Polling in the District and to uphold the sanctity of democratic principles.
The order further reads that there shall be ban on unlawful assembly as per the section 189 of BNS and any procession or rally shall be prohibited to prevent any law and order problem, and no person shall convene, hold, attend, join or address any public meeting or procession in connection with the Elections.
