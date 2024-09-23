PM Modi talks high in “Man ki baat” but forgets “Kaam ki baat”; outsiders ruling J&K: Rahul in Srinagar

Srinagar,: Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi today took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendera Modi for talking about “man ki baat” and forgetting the “kaam ki baat” stating that J&K was not only downgraded to a UT but “this place is now ruled by outsiders against the wishes of people.”

Addressing a massive rally in the Central –Shalteng constituency of Srinagar, Rahul,said that J&K has not only been reduced to a UT from being a State but it has been ruled by the “outsiders directly.” “The Lieutenant Governor is Raja who is working against the wishes of people here. He doesn’t know how to work,” Rahul said.

He took a dig at PM Modi for talking high in his “Man ki baat” but forgetting the “Kaam ki baat. ” “Kaam Ki baat means to address the unemployment and to restore Statehood in J&K,” Rahul said, adding that the fact is nobody listens to man ki baat of PM Modi now.

He said before Lok Sabha polls, it was stated that Modi has a 56 inch chest. Earlier, he would speak with chest spread but INDIA alliance managed to break Modi’s psychology. Modi’s confidence is lost. He is the Modi of earlier days,” Rahul said.

“I see him very closely in the Lok Sabha while people see him on TV. His mood has changed and his face has changed. Credit goes to INDIA alliance for this,” he said.

He said BJP leaders spread hatred and pitched brother against brother. “They have spread hatred across the country. Hatred is not dealt with Hatred but with love,” Rahul said.

From Kanyakumari to Kashmir, Rahul said, he walked 4000 kms. “Wherever BJP had opened the shops of hatred, we closed them and opened the shops of love. We will continue to do the same,” he said .

He said this is for the first time that J&K as a state was downgraded to a UT. “We had seen UTs being converted into States. “We want Statehood to be restored as soon as possible so that J&K becomes a State again,” he said. “We wanted this to happen before elections but BJP didn’t.”

He said Congress will build pressure on BJP to restore the Statehood post polls. “If they don’t do it. I guarantee you that we will do it as it is your democratic right,” said Rahul.—(KNO)

