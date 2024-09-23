Mehbooba Mufti should apologize for allying with BJP, ‘milk and toffee’ remark: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar,: National Conference vice president and party’s candidate for Ganderbal and Budgam constituencies, Omar Abdullah on Monday asked Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti to apologise before people aligning with the Bharatiya Janata Part twice in 2015 and 16 and also about her “milk and toffee” remark.

Speaking with reporters Omar Abdullah Mehbooba Mufti should talk more about herself and less about them,

He said that she should come clear why she brought BJP here in 2015 and later in 2016 and made an irresponsible “milk and toffee’ remark. “She should apologise before people and then make any statement,” he said.

He also said that the government should review cases against those lodged in false cases in different jails across country..

Reacting to to Defense Minister Rajnath Singh’s statement regarding no talks with Pakistan, Omar questioned the stand, stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh have given clean chit to Pakistan by blaming three families for terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

“If Pak has been given clean chit,, why talks can’t be held with them,” he said, adding that in J&K, BJP has been blaming three families for terrorism while in rest of the country they blame Pakistan for it, therefore, they should come clear about the role of Pakistan—(KNO)

