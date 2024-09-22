MHA Writes To J&K Govt To Relieve 2 IPS Officers

JAMMU, Sep 20: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked the Jammu and Kashmir government to relieve two Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, and also requested to obtain no objection certificate from the Election Commission of India.
The officers, Lakshay Sharma, IPS (MA:2016), who is presently SSP Bandipora and Abhishek Mahajan, IPS (UP:2013), who is at police Headquarters have been directed to report back to their parent cadres by the Ministry of Home affairs.
“It is requested to relieve Shri Lakshay Sharma, IPS (MA:2016) (w.e.f. 14.09.2024) and Shri Abhishek Mahajan, IPS (UP:2013) (w.e.f. 27.09.2024) with the directions to report their parent cadre. It is also requested to obtain NOC from Election Commission of India before relieving the above IPS officer from UT of J&K. This issues with the approval of the Competent Authority,” reads the communique of MHA sent to Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir.
