High-quality HR capable needed to tackle complexities of climate change: Expert

Srinagar: The University of Kashmir (KU) Saturday concluded its second three-week capacity building programme in glaciology, designed to equip the next generation of researchers with critical skills in addressing the challenges posed by climate change.

Sponsored by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India (GoI), the programme featured an innovative combination of theoretical training and practical field experience.

The programme included ten days of in-depth theoretical instruction on glaciology and advanced research methodologies, followed by ten days of hands-on glacier training at the Machoi Glacier in Drass, Ladakh.

A diverse group of twenty delegates from prestigious institutions, including IITs and IISc, participated, guided by an expert team of glaciologists.

During the valedictory ceremony, Head, Climate, Energy and Sustainable Technology Division, DST, Dr Anita Gupta, lauded the University of Kashmir’s leadership in this critical field.

“The comprehensive training provided here will empower participants to play pivotal roles in addressing climate change challenges,” she said.

She also highlighted national commitments to climate action, emphasising the role of research in meeting global sustainability goals.

Coordinator, Summer School and Vice Chancellor, Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), underscored the programme’s objectives and acknowledged the vital support from the DST in enhancing research infrastructure at the KU.

“We aim to generate high-quality human resources capable of tackling the complexities of climate change and glaciology. The cryosphere is essential for global food, energy and water security,” he reiterated.

In his address, KU Registrar, Prof Naseer Iqbal, acknowledged the Centre of Excellence for Glacial Studies, and said: “Organising capacity-building programmes like this is crucial for cultivating future researchers who will generate strategic knowledge in climate change.”

In his welcome address, Head, Department of Geoinformatics, KU, Prof M Farooq Mir, emphasised the significance of interdisciplinary approaches in tackling climate issues.

“This programme marks a significant step in enhancing the research capabilities of our university and reflects our commitment to addressing urgent global challenges related to climate change and glaciology,” he maintained.

Faculty, Department of Geoingormatics, KU and Co-Coordinator, Summer School, Dr Khalid Omar Murtaza, provided a comprehensive summary of the Summer School, while senior faculty, Department of Earth Sciences, KU, Dr Reyaz Ahmad Dar and Co-PI, CoE, proposed the formal vote of thanks.

