No CVF on borders as Pak scared of PM Modi, will respond with shells to bullets: Amit Shah warns Pak on Mendhar soil

Mendhar: Asserting that Pakistan was scared of Prime Minister Narendera Modi with the result there was no ceasefire violation on Jammu borders since long, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Saturday said that if Pakistan fires a single bullet at Indian forces, the same will be responded with an artillery shell.

This is for the first time that the Union Home Minister attacked Pakistan in his speech ever since he started political campaigning for BJP candidates in Jammu region. Addressing a rally at Mendhar area of Jammu region, Home Minister Shah said that borders are silent and people of Mendhar and other border districts are living in peace. “During Dr Farooq Abdullahs time, this area would witness frequent shelling from across the border. The roaring sounds of shells have ended as Pakistan is scared of Prime Minister Narendera Modi. If Pakistan resorts to any mischief by firing a bullet, we will respond with an artillery shell,” Shah said, daring Pakistan not to resort to any misadventure on borders.

Shah blamed National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah for promoting terrorism in J&K.

“Since 1990, this place has been destroyed by the menace of terrorism. In NC, PDP and Congress rule, Paharis, Gujars and Bakerwals were deprived of their rights,” Shah said. He said NC chief Dr Farooq was responsible for giving guns in the hands of youth to destroy their future. “We will also give guns in the hands of Paharis, Gujjars and Bakerwals through police recruitment and recruitment of army and other forces so that they can fight the terrorism with full might and save their home land,” Shah said.

He said: “Let me tell you if Dr Farooq and his son Omar Abdullah would turn themselves upside down, we will not reserve the Pahari reservation. We will rather give reservation in promotions to Paharis, Gujjars and Bakerwals.”.

Lashing out at three families—Abdullahs, Muftis and Gandhis, the Home Minister said these three families are responsible for the killing of 40,000 people. “It was because of these three families, J&K didn’t see Panchayat, BDC and DDC polls for a long time. Today, over 30,000 representatives of Panchayats, Blocks, and Districts are enjoying the fruit of democracy,” he said.

Putting his full weight behind the BJP candidate from Mendhar, Murtaza Khan, the Home Minister said Shah was the first Pahari person to seek reservation for his community. “He would often meet me with memorandums about reservation to Paharis. I once told him that reservation will be given for sure, will you (Murtaza) contest the election on BJP ticket. Then he replied that if I (Shah) would hold a rally in Mendhar, he would contest,” Shah said, adding that “today Murtaza is contesting elections and I am addressing a rally here too. If you would ensure his victory, I would come here for a night stay.” Shah said BJP has a vision to upgrade Jammu into a world class tourism destination (KNO)

