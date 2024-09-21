Digital Well-Being And Adolescence: Striking The Balance

Technology is a useful servant but a dangerous master: Christian Lous Lange

Concerns regarding how technology is affecting teenagers’ emotional, physical, and social health are escalating as the world gets more digital. Adolescence is a crucial stage characterized by notable shifts in social, emotional, and physical aspects of life. Teenagers in the modern digital age are incessantly linked to the internet, which can have both beneficial and detrimental effects on their well-being.

Teenagers in India are consuming more and more digital content. The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) reported in 2022 that there were over 451 million active internet users in the nation, with over 71 million of them using shared devices to access the internet between the ages of 5 and 11. Teenagers between the ages of 12 and 18 make up a sizable percentage of all users. 92% of Indian students used digital gadgets for instructional and recreational purposes for an average of 5-7 hours each day during the pandemic, according to a 2020 survey by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

On average, adolescents globally spend over seven hours a day on screens, and Indian teens are no exception. Digital media offers numerous benefits: social media platforms provide opportunities for self-expression, social connections, and community building. Online educational resources make knowledge more accessible, while digital tools foster creativity and skill development. Additionally, these platforms connect young people globally, promoting cultural exchange and understanding.

Nonetheless, it is impossible to overlook the dangers of consuming too much digital information. Adolescence is a critical time for emotional control, skill gain, and brain growth. Unrestrained usage of digital devices can result in several difficulties, including eye strain, sedentary behaviour, bad posture, and physical concerns including cyberbullying and low self-esteem. Lack of sleep, a shorter attention span, and deteriorating physical condition are frequently the outcome. According to the NCPCR data, there was a 50% surge in the number of complaints regarding cyberbullying and internet abuse among adolescents in India between 2019 and 2022.

Dr Jean Twenge, a prominent researcher, aptly states, “It’s essential we take a balanced approach to technology use.”

To foster healthy digital habits, parents, educators, and policymakers must collaborate. Encouraging offline activities, integrating digital literacy into education, and setting clear boundaries for digital use are key strategies. Schools play a pivotal role by incorporating digital literacy and online safety into their curricula, while policymakers can establish national guidelines for responsible digital media use in educational settings. India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has already taken steps by launching initiatives like the Digital India Programme, promoting digital literacy and safer internet use for children.

Digital well-being and adolescence are closely intertwined. While technology can provide significant advantages, overconsumption poses risks. By adopting balanced strategies and promoting responsible digital habits, we can support adolescents’ development and foster a generation of resilient, digitally literate individuals.

Tips for Adolescents:

Prioritize Offline Activities: Teenagers must learn to balance their screen time with offline pursuits like sports, hobbies, and outdoor time. Engaging in these activities not only enhances physical well-being but also offers psychological respite from the incessant stimulation of the digital realm. Compared to online communication, in-person social contacts build deeper, more meaningful relationships. Use Digital Media Tracking Tools: Many apps are available to assist with tracking screen time, keeping an eye on app usage, and even imposing daily limits on particular hobbies. These resources can help teenagers use technology more thoughtfully and with greater awareness of what they consume online. They can identify trends and modify their habits by monitoring the amount of time spent online. Engage in Digital Detox Regularly: A digital detox is putting down all electronic gadgets for a predetermined amount of time in order to give the mind a rest. Frequent screen timeouts greatly enhance overall well-being, sleep patterns, and attention span. Teenagers can begin by designating particular times of the day for this use or making one day a weekly screen-free day. Track and Limit Screen Time: Reducing overuse can be accomplished simply and effectively by setting daily screen time restrictions. Teens are able to schedule their internet activity and make time for chores that require offline work. Little adjustments over time can result in better habits, such as setting a one-hour social media restriction or making sure there is no screen time right before bed. Establish Screen-Free Zones and Times: Designating certain areas, like the dining room or bedroom, as screen-free zones encourages healthy boundaries with digital devices. Similarly, creating screen-free times, such as during meals or an hour before bedtime, allows for better focus, relaxation, and quality family time. These boundaries can help reduce the negative effects of constant digital exposure.

Conclusion

Maintaining a healthy balance between online and offline life is essential for adolescent growth in the fast-paced digital environment of today. Even though technology presents a wealth of opportunities, overuse can have detrimental effects on one’s physical and emotional well-being. Adolescents can cultivate positive digital habits that improve their well-being and equip them to face the future with responsibility and resilience by implementing these useful ideas.

“The challenge of our time is not to stop using technology, but to use it mindfully and wisely.”

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the writers’ own experience as a student and do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of any publishing house, agency or institute. By Aayat Javaid Shah & Dr. Zahid Bashir

