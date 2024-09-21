19-yr-old boy killed in Noorbagh accident

Srinagar: A teenager was killed after being hit by a load carrier vehicle in Noorbagh area of Srinagar City on late Saturday night, officials said.

An official said that a teenage boy was killed after he was hit by a load carrier bearing registration number JK02BP 9147 in Noorbagh, Srinagar.

He said the boy was shifted to the nearest hospital, but the doctors declared him dead.

Meanwhile, the boy was identified as Talib Bashir (19), a resident of Chattabal, Srinagar. An FIR has been lodged in this regard—kNo

