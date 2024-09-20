Put under house arrest for third consecutive Friday, claims Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

SRINAGAR: Separatist Hurriyat Conference leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has claimed that he was put under house arrest for the third consecutive Friday, preventing him from discharging his religious duties.

He also described as “strange” Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha’s claim to a private TV news channel that the Hurriyat Conference leader was a free man and could go wherever he wanted.

“No reason is given for this infringement of my fundamental right to freedom and liberty. It is enforced in private and denied in public. No visitors, especially the media, are allowed to meet me,” the Mirwaiz said on Friday.

