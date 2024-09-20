BJP raising bogey of Pakistan to hide its ‘failures’: Mehbooba

SRINAGAR: Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said the BJP is raising the bogey of Pakistan to hide its “failures”.

Her remarks came a day after Prime Minister Modi said the PDP along with the National Conference (NC) and Congress was implementing the neighbouring country’s agenda in Jammu and Kashmir.

“I feel the BJP has failed on every front. They had promised two crore jobs every year which meant 20 crore jobs in 10 years. After indulging in Hindu-Muslim, lynching of Muslims, demolition of mosques, now they remember Pakistan. They are raising these issues just to hide their failure,” she told reporters here.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print