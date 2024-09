NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal for ‘one nation, one Election’ as recommended by the Kovind panel, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday.

The report of the high-level committee on ‘one nation, one election’ was placed before the Union Cabinet on Wednesday. The panel headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind had submitted the report in March ahead of the announcement of Lok Sabha elections.

Vaishnaw said the report was approved unanimously.

