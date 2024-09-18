Govt orders transfer of 2 IAS officers in J&K

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday ordered transfer of two senior IAS officers, with Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary transferred and posted as Administrative Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department

According to an order, Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Administrative Secretary, Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, is transferred and posted as Administrative Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department

“Mohammad Aijaz, Administrative Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, holding additional charge of the posts of Administrative Secretary, Civil Aviation Department and Civil Aviation

Commissioner, Public Grievances and Chief Executive Officer, J&K Economic Reconstruction Agency, is transferred and posted as Administrative Secretary, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj,” the order reads.

It added that he may continue to hold the charge of the posts of Administrative Secretary, Civil Aviation Department, Public Grievances, Civil Aviation Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer, Economic Reconstruction Agency, till further orders—

