All set for phase 1 of polls in 7 districts after decade

Srinagar: Seven districts of Jammu and Kashmir, located on either side of Pir Panjal mountain range, will vote for the first time in an assembly election in 10 years as the stage is set for phase 1 polling in the union territory on Wednesday.

Over 23 lakh voters will decide the fate of 219 candidates, including 90 independents, who are running for 24 assembly segments –“ eight in three districts of Jammu region and 16 in four districts of Kashmir valley.

This will be the first assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

The first phase of the Legislative Assembly Elections 2024 will cover 24 Assembly Constituencies (ACs) across seven districts of Jammu & Kashmir.

These include Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian, and Kulgam in the Kashmir Division, Doda, Ramban, and Kishtwar in the Jammu Division.

In the Kashmir Division, 16 ACs are up for election: Pampore, Tral, Pulwama, Rajpora, Zainapora, Shopian, DH Pora, Kulgam, Devsar, Dooru, Kokernag (ST), Anantnag West, Anantnag, Srigufwara-Bijbehara, Shangus-Anantnag East, and Pahalgam. Meanwhile, in the Jammu Division, 8 ACs—Inderwal, Kishtwar, Padder-Nagseni, Bhadarwah, Doda, Doda West, Ramban, and Banihal—will also go to the polls.

According to the latest electoral rolls, 23,27,580 lakh voters are eligible to cast their ballots in this phase, comprising 11,76,462 lakh male voters, 11,51,058 lakh female voters, and 60 third-gender voters.

Underlining the significance of the role to be played by the youth of Jammu and Kashmir in strengthening the democracy, as many as 5.66 lakh youths are eligible to votes in phase-1 of the Assembly Election.

Youth voters are a significant demographic, with 5.66 lakh eligible voters between the ages of 18 and 29, including 1,23,960 lakh voters aged 18 to 19. Among these, 10,261 are male and 9,329 are female are first-time voters.

This phase will also see participation from 28,309 Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) and 15,774 voters above the age of 85.

With this, 64 candidates are fray in Anantnag district, followed by 45 in Pulwama district, 27 in Doda district, 25 in Kulgam district, 22 in Kishtwar district, 21 in Shopian district, while 15 are contesting in Ramban district.

In Kishtwar district, 9 candidates are fray in 48-Inderwal AC; 7 candidates in 49-Kishtwar AC; while 6 are contesting in 50-Padder-Nagseni AC.

In Doda district, 10 candidates are in fray 51-Bhadarwah AC; 9 candidates in 52-Doda AC; and 8 candidates are contesting in 53-Doda West AC.

In Ramban district, 8 candidates are contesting in 54-Ramban AC; while 7 candidates will contest in 55-Banihal AC.

Similarly, in Pulwama district, 14 candidates are fray in 32-Pampore AC; 9 candidates in 33-Tral AC; 12 candidates in 34-Pulwama AC; and 10 candidates are contesting in 35-Rajpora AC.

In Shopian district, 10 candidates are fray in 36-Zainapora AC and 11 candidates are contesting in 37-Shopian AC.

In Kulgam district, 6 candidates are fray in 38-DH Pora AC; 10 candidates in 39-Kulgam AC; and 9 candidates are contesting in 40-Devsar AC.

Finally, in Anantnag district, 10 candidates are fray in 41-Dooru AC; 10 candidates in 42-Kokernag (ST) AC; 9 candidates in 43-Anantnag West AC; 13 candidates in 44-Anantnag AC; 3 candidates in 45-Srigufwara-Bijbehara AC; 13 candidates in 46-Shangus-Anantnag East AC; and 6 candidates are contesting in 47-Pahalgam AC.

The Doda district has recorded a total of 3,10,613 registered voters, including 1,60,057 males, 1,50,521 females, and 8 transgender across three Assembly constituencies. A total of 534 polling stations are spread across these constituencies, ensuring that every registered voter has the opportunity to participate in the democratic process.

The Anantnag district comprises of seven Assembly Constituencies with 6,67,843 electorates which includes 3,36,200 males, 3,31,639 females, and 4 transgender voters. A comprehensive network of 844 polling stations has been established across the district.

The Ramban District has registered a total of 2,24,214 voters across its two Assembly constituencies, includes 1,16,019 male voters, 1,08,193 female voters, and 1 transgender voter. A total of 365 polling stations are spread across the two Assembly constituencies, ensuring that every registered voter has the opportunity to participate in the democratic process.

Shopian District is divided into two Assembly constituencies, with a total of 2,09,062 registered voters, includes 1,04,894 males, 1,04,161 females, and 7 transgender voters. To facilitate the voting process, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has established 251 polling stations across both constituencies.

The Pulwama district has registered a total of 4,07,637 voters, including 2,02,475 males, 2,05,141 females, and 21 transgender across its four Assembly constituencies. ECI has established 481 polling stations throughout the district

The Kulgam district comprises three Assembly constituencies, with 3,28,782 registered voters, including 1,64,852 male, 1,63,917 female and 13 transgender voters. A comprehensive network of 372 polling stations has been established by the ECI for free, fair and transparent elections.

The Kishtwar district, with three Assembly Segments, a total of 1,79,374 electors, including 91,935 male and 87,435 female, and 4 transgender voters are poised to exercise their right to franchise. To facilitate the voting process, the ECI has established 429 polling stations across the District.

To facilitate the voters for smooth and hassle free electoral participation, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has established 3276 polling stations with 100% webcasting across 24 Assembly Constituencies. These include 302 Urban Polling Stations and 2974 Rural Polling Stations.

To enhance voter participation, there will be 24 polling booths managed by women, known as Pink Polling Stations, 24 polling stations manned by specially abled persons and 24 polling stations manned by youths. Also, there will be 24 green polling stations in order to spread message about environmental concern and 17 Unique Polling stations.

The voting will take place from 7.00 am to 6.00 pm.

