34 candidates withdraw nominations, 415 left in fray

Jammu On the last day of the withdrawal of nomination papers for the third and final phase of the forthcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 in the 40 Assembly Constituencies, 34 candidates withdrew their Candidature in the Office of respective Returning Officers across seven districts on Tuesday, leaving 415 candidates in the final poll fray.

The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, J&K UT informed that out of the total 449 valid nominations, 34 candidates withdrew their Nominations by the last date of withdrawal i.e. Tuesday, 17 September, 2024.

With this, only 415 validly Nominated Candidates now remain in fray for the 40 Assembly Constituencies where polling will be held in the third phase of the J&K Assembly Elections on 01 October, 2024.

Highest 16 candidates withdrew their nomination in Kupwara district, followed by 6 in Baramulla district, 4 each in Jammu district and Bandipora district, 3 in Kathua district, 1 in Udhampur district, while no candidates withdrew their nomination in Samba district.

With this, 109 candidates remain in the final electoral fray in Jammu district, followed by 101 in Baramulla district, 59 in Kupwara district, 42 in Bandipora district, 37 in Udhampur district, 35 in Kathua district, while 32 candidates remain in the final fray in Samba district.

In Jammu division’s Udhampur district, 12 candidates remain in the final electoral fray for election in 59-Udhampur West AC; 9 in 60-Udhampur East AC; 9 in 61-Chenani AC; while 7 candidates remain in the fray in 62-Ramnagar (SC) AC.

In Kathua district, 8 candidates remain in the final electoral fray for election in 63-Bani AC; 4 in 64-Billawar AC; 4 in 65-Basohli AC; 8 in 66-Jasrota AC; 5 in 67-Kathua (SC) AC; while 6 candidates remain in the fray in 68-Hiranagar AC.

In Samba district, 7 candidates remain in the final electoral fray for election in 69-Ramgarh (SC) AC; 14 in 70-Samba AC; while 11 candidates remain in the fray in 71-Vijaypur AC.

In Jammu district, 9 candidates remain in the final electoral fray for election in 72-Bishnah (SC) AC; 11 in 73-Suchetgarh (SC) AC; 14 in 74-R.S. Pura – Jammu South AC; 12 in 75-Bahu AC; 9 in 76-Jammu East AC; 8 in 77-Nagrota AC; 12 in 78-Jammu West AC; 17 in 79-Jammu North AC; 6 in 80-Marh (SC) AC; 3 in 81-Akhnoor (SC) AC; while 8 candidates remain in the fray in 82-Chhamb AC.

Similarly in Kashmir Division’s Kupwara district, 8 candidates remain in the final electoral fray for election in 1-Karnah AC; 10 in 2-Trehgam AC; 8 in 3-Kupwara AC; 11 in 4-Lolab AC; 7 in 5-Handwara AC; while 15 candidates remain in the fray in 6-Langate AC.

In Baramulla district, 20 candidates remain in the final electoral fray for election in 7-Sopore AC; 12 in 8-Rafiabad AC; 6 in 9-Uri AC; 25 in 10-Baramulla AC; 13 in 11-Gulmarg AC; 12 in 12-Wagoora- Kreeri AC; while 13 candidates remain in the fray in 13-Pattan AC.

In Bandipora district, 18 candidates remain in the final electoral fray for election in 14-Sonawari AC; 19 in 15-Bandipora AC; while 5 candidates remain in the fray in 16-Gurez (ST) AC.

It is worth mentioning here that a total of 486 candidates had filed their nomination papers before the respective Returning Officers in 40 Assembly Constituencies till the last date of filing the Nominations on 12 September, 2024.

Out of these, the nomination papers of 449 candidates were found valid during Scrutiny held on 13 September, 2024. And now with the withdrawal of 34 candidates, 415 candidates now remain in the final electoral fray for phase 3.

With this a total of 873 candidates will be in the final fray in the Assembly Elections for 90 ACs, including 219 candidates for 24 ACs in first phase, 239 candidates for 26 ACs in second phase and 415 candidates for 40 ACs in the third phase.

