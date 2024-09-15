3 militants killed in Kreeri Baramulla

Security forces eliminated three terrorists during an encounter in Baramulla district during the early hours of Saturday. Indian Army officials said the joint operation is continuing in the area.

Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police launched a counter-terror operation in Chak Tapar Kreeri area, in Baramulla based on intelligence inputs about terrorist presence. The terrorists reportedly fired at the security personnel and three terrorists got killed in the encounter, Army officials said.

Security forces said they launched a cordon-and-search operation in Chak Tapper Kreeri in the north Kashmir district’s Pattan area late Friday night. A police official involved in the operation told PTI, “The operation turned into an encounter after terrorists fired at a search party of the forces, who then retaliated.”

“Based on specific intelligence input regarding presence of terrorists, a Joint Operation was launched by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice on the intervening night of 13-14 Sep 24 in general area Chak Tapar Kreeri, Baramulla. Contact was established and firefight ensued,” the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said in a tweet on Saturday.

Security forces maintained a cordon during the night and they are yet to ascertain whereabouts of the militants. Meanwhile, visuals have emerged on social media of terrorists injured in gunfight.

Meanwhile, in an operation in Kathua, two soldiers, including a junior commissioned officer (JCO), were killed and two got injured in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on Friday.

The gunbattle broke out when a joint patrol party of the Army and J&K police, based on intelligence inputs, launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Naidgham area in the Chhatroo belt connecting Kishtwar with south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

