Terrorism increased in J-K since Modi sworn in for third term: Cong

SRINAGAR: Congress on Saturday accused the Centre of failing to end terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and claimed that terrorism has returned stronger in union territory where it had been eliminated many years ago.

Addressing a press conference at the party office here, the party’s spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said there have been 25 terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir in the 98 days since Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in for his third term.

“Huge claims were made that after August 2019, peace will be established in Jammu and Kashmir. I will not talk about the time since 2014 or 2019, but it has been 98 days since Modi was sworn in. In the last 98 days, there have been 25 terror strikes in J-K in which 21 security personnel were martyred, while 28 others were injured,” she said.

