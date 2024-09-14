Terrorism breathing its last in J-K: PM Modi

JAMMU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said terrorism is taking its last breath in Jammu and Kashmir where his government projected a new leadership to counter dynastic politics which has “destroyed this beautiful region”.

Addressing an election rally in the Doda district of Jammu region in support of BJP candidates, PM Modi said, “We and you together will make Jammu and Kashmir a secure and prosperous part of the country.”

This was the first election rally by the prime minister ahead of the first phase of Assembly polls scheduled on September 18.

