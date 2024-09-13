“Will accompany him to Tihar jail if…”: Omar Abdullah on Er Rasheed’s challenge

Kulgam: National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah Friday asked the member of Parliament Abdul Rashid Sheikh to leave the field and he will accompany him to Tihar Jail.

Er Rashid had challenged Omar Abdullah to accompany him to Tihar Jail and he will leave the field and stay away from polls.

Speaking with reporters, Omar said he is ready to accompany Er Rasheed to Tihar jail if he leaves the field for National Conference.

He, however, questioned Er Rashid’s silence over a question posed to him about post-poll alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party during a seminar.

“The people of Baramulla were befooled that their votes will help Er Rasheed to get released, but the fact is court is the only way one can come out of a jail,” he said.

Meanwhile, Er Rasheed, who was recently released on bail by a Delhi court for election campaign in Jammu and Kashmir, while reacting to Omar Abdullah’s remarks said what challenge he will give him as he lost Lok Sabha election by over 2 lakh votes.

Speaking with reporters in Anantnag, he also said that if speaking truth is separatism then he is proud to be a separatist. “By calling us separatist voters, Delhi must think if voters are separatists then no one is with India in Kashmir,” he said—(KNO)

