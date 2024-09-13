SC order granting Kejriwal bail ‘big relief’, message to BJP-led Centre to stop dictatorship: AAP

NEW DELHI: AAP on Friday demanded that the BJP should apologise to the country for keeping a “staunchly honest” leader like Arvind Kejriwal in jail, and said the Supreme Court order granting him bail in the excise policy case has exposed the BJP’s “lies”.

At a joint press conference here, senior AAP leader and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said the Supreme Court order granting bail to Kejriwal was a moment of “big relief” for the party and its leaders and workers.

“It is not just the issue of bail granted to Kejriwal. The court has also given a big message to the BJP-led Centre to stop its dictatorship,” he said.

