PM Modi To Address Rally In Srinagar On Sept 19

Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is arriving Srinagar on September 19 to address a mega election rally ahead of Assembly elections in Jammu & Kashmir.

The rally will be held at Sher-e-Kashmir Park, Srinagar where huge participation of party BJP leaders and workers is expected.

Around 20,000 to 30,000 party workers are expected to attend the rally, the party communication said.

The BJP J&K has designated senior leader Mohammad Anwar Khan as In-Charge for the Prime Minister’s rally.

As per the reports, the Prime Minister will be on a day-long visit to Jammu on 14 September. He will address two election rallies in the Jammu region, including one in the Doda district.

The BJP is contesting all the seats in the Jammu region, aiming to replicate its success from 2014, when it won 25 out of 37 seats. In the 2014 Assembly elections, the Doda region had six constituencies, with the BJP securing four of them, while the Congress won the remaining two. Both the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and National Conference failed to win any seats in the region.

At the September 19 rally, the Prime Minister is expected to focus on the second phase of constituencies in Rajouri, Poonch, and Reasi districts, where voting is scheduled for September 25.

