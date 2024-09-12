Farooq accuses BJP of using those ‘released from jail’ as proxies

Srinagar: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said the people of Jammu and Kashmir should unite to defeat the BJP and those who are “being released from jails” to take part in elections.

Addressing an election rally, he said the alliance with the Congress was not easy but was necessary to save J-K’s identity, and raised the issue of “outsiders” being appointed in the administration.

“This is not the time to sleep. I know the (agricultural) crops are ready (for harvest) but you will have to put it off for one day and come out to vote. We have to defeat the flower (Lotus) and others who have been released from jail. For God’s sake tell me, why have they been released?

“Till yesterday, they were behind bars. They (BJP) want to use the people in jail to oppress the Muslims. Unfortunately, they do not realise that there is a special place for them in hell,” Abdullah said at the rally in support of Congress-NC alliance candidates in Anantnag town, 52 kilometres from here.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also addressed the rally.

Abdullah hit out at the BJP-led government at the Centre, alleging that the prime minister was playing divisive politics.

“I have never heard a prime minister making such a speech. He spreads hatred when he says the Mangalsutra of Hindu women will be taken away. Then he says Muslims produce more children.

“What is it that keeps India together? It is equality and brotherhood. As long as this flower (BJP symbol) is in India, the country will not be strengthened. The country will suffer due to the fissures created by them,” he added.

On the alliance with Congress for assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, the NC president said, “This alliance was not easy, it was difficult”.

“However, to save this state and to protect its identity, it was necessary. Today the question is whether people of Jammu and Kashmir can live with honour and dignity,” he said.

Abdullah said the current election was not about government formation or development only, but a matter of survival for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“There are a lot of proxies of the BJP here and they want us to remain slaves. Today, the question is not who will form the government or about development. The question is whether we will survive or not. Our youngsters are not getting jobs, all are coming from outside. All DCs and SPs are from outside.

“The Secretariat is also full of outsiders. What do they know about this place and our needs,” he said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print