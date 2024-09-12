DGP commends soldiers

Srinagar: The Director General of Police (DGP) J&K, R R Swain Wednesday hailed gallant soldiers for neutralizing two foreign militants during an operation in the mountainous region of Udhampur-Kathua.
The DGP said that arms and ammunition recovered from the killed terrorists underlines these foreign mercenaries have been sent equipped with pilfered arms and ammunition used by NATO forces in another international war theatre.
“DGP J&K RR Swain has congratulated the gallant soldiers of White Knight Corps, Yole based Corps and indomitable fighters of J&K police who in a highly coordinated operation have successfully neutralized two foreign terrorists in the high mountains and jungle on inter-district boundary between Kathua and Udhampur,” a police in a statement said.
The recovery of a large amount of arms and ammunition especially M-series rifles enabled with NVD and telescope underlines that these foreign mercenaries have been sent equipped with pilfered arms and ammunition used by NATO forces in another international war theatre
