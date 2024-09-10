Security Reviewed In Anantnag

Srinagar: As part of efforts to ensure a secure and incident-free Assembly Elections-2024, DIG south Kashmir, Javid Iqbal Matoo-IPS, held a comprehensive review of the security arrangements and election preparedness in district Anantnag.
The meeting was held at the Conference Hall of DPO Anantnag. During the meeting, DIG SKR underscored the importance of a robust security plan, strict adherence to the model code of conduct, and proactive measures to counter threats from terrorist associates and anti-national elements (ANEs).
At the outset of the meeting, SSP Anantnag Dr. G.V. Sundeep Chakravarthy-IPS, presented a detailed security and election preparedness plan, outlining measures for the protection of candidates, strong rooms, transportation, logistics, deployments and communication networks to ensure incident-free election.
DIG SKR directed all the participating officers to remain vigilant and stressed the need for a strong security grid to prevent any potential disruptions. He called for seamless coordination with other security agencies to effectively tackle challenges at the grassroots level.
Senior officers including the Commander of 1st Sector RR, Commander of 2nd Sector RR, DIGs of CRPF, BSF, ITBP, COs of the Army and CAPF, SP Hqrs Anantnag, Addl. SP Anantnag, SP OPS Anantnag, and other key officers were in attendance.
The meeting ended on the concluding remarks by DIG SKR expressing confidence in ensuring peaceful, safe, and successful Assembly elections.