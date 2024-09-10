Pole launches ‘GreenSVEEP’ app

Jammu: In a significant stride towards fostering a culture of civic responsibility and environmental stewardship among the electorate, Jammu and Kashmir Election Department on Monday launched a new application-‘GreenSVEEP’, to capture the plantation drive 2024 that would take place during the forthcoming Assembly Elections at all the polling stations of all the 90 assembly constituencies across the Union Territory.

The application was launched by Pandurang K Pole, Chief Electoral Officer, Jammu and Kashmir UT, in the presence of Akther Hussain Qazi, Nodal officer- SVEEP; Sapna Kotwal, Nodal Officer -Media; Siddeshwar Bhagat, NIC Scientist; Namisha Abrol, IT Expert and others.

To promote eco-friendly practices among voters and polling officials, and ensure vibrant and active participation of the electorate in the upcoming elections, the office of the CEO J&K UT has set a target of planting over 1 lakh plants across the Union Territory and ‘GreenSVEEP’ app will take this initiative further.

“It is a Geographic Information System (GIS)-based auto-tracking system which would capture pictures and videos of the plantation done by various forest officials during the forthcoming elections,” a statement from the office of the CEO, J&K UT said.

In addition, various SVEEP activities at school, colleges and offices would also be uploaded by the respective nodal officers through this application, added the statement.

Additionally, the Block Level Officers will also ensure that video and photographs detailing the plantation drives and ensuring the nine Assured Minimum Facilities (AMFs) at all polling stations are also uploaded on the ‘GreenSVEEP’ app.

The CEO also emphasized on transparency measures for home voting for the elderly and Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) and issued directions for uploading high-definition photographs and video on the ‘GreenSVEEP’ app.

It may be mentioned that the mega plantation drive is a concerted effort towards environmental sustainability and community engagement through collaborative efforts with locals, youth and volunteers, along with polling officials.

“The plantation drive is a testament to our commitment not only to promote voter awareness and participation but also to address pressing environmental challenges. By integrating tree planting activities into our SVEEP program, we are leveraging the power of collective action to create a positive impact on both the electoral process and the environment,” the CEO, J&K UT said.

