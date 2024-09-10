Not fighting, but contesting election, it should be peaceful: Jamaat backed candidate

Srinagar: Dr Kaleemullah, a Jamaat-e-Islami backed candidate for Langate constituency on Tuesday called for a peaceful and respectful election, urging all candidates and supporters to maintain dignity and accept results, whatever they maybe, on October 8.

Speaking with reporters after filing nomination, Dr Kaleemullah, said they are not fighting this election, but are contesting it, which should be peaceful and without inciting hatred.

“All candidates should respect each other, and the election results should be accepted by everyone in the spirit of democracy.”

Dr. Kaleemullah while highlighting the need for significant improvements in health and education in Langate, said that the health sector needs serious attention, and education has been neglected and exploited. “We also need to address unemployment by encouraging the youth to explore opportunities in the private sector and not solely rely on government jobs,” he said.

He also called for addressing the issue of drug abuse with a strong and comprehensive approach to curb its rise and create a crime-free society.

On the challenges faced by the Jamaat, he pointed out the issues of around 450 schools with 2.5 lakh students, seizure of the properties worth Rs 5,000 crore. “These issues need to be addressed by local MLAs, who should raise their voices to resolve them. We should also seek mass amnesty for children booked in juvenile jails, focusing on counselling and rehabilitation,” he said—

