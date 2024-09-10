Er Rashid’s bail not to serve people of north Kashmir but to get votes: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar: National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah while reacting to bail granted to the Awami Itehad Party (AIP) by the Delhi court Tuesday said that the bail is not to serve the people of north Kashmir but to get votes.”

Talking to reporters here, Omar, said: “I feel sorry for the people of Baramulla. This bail is not to serve the people of north Kashmir but to get votes. After polls, Er Rashid will be lodged back in Tihar again. What would be the impact of this decision on people of north Kashmir, we will have to wait for that.”

Asked PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti has stated that Er Rashid is BJP’s proxy and that who was funding AIP candidates, Omar said AIP must reply to this. “My only appeal to people of north Kashmir and elsewhere is not to allow BJP designs to succeed. If people want a BJP government in J&K, they should support AIP, PCP and Apni party then,” Omar said.

About former Congress chief Vikar Rasool’s tirade against NC in Banihal, Omar said that Congress leadership has taken note of Vikar’s remarks. “That’s enough for us,” he said.

He said jailed cleric Sarjan Barkati has been pitched against him. “I don’t know why jailed people are being pitched against. I am hopeful that people will defeat the designs aimed at weakening me,” Omar said.

Meanwhile, J&K BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur said that if the decision of granting interim bail to Er Rashid would irritate someone, that’s Omar Abdullah of National Conference. “Bail or no bail for Er Rashid doesn’t matter for BJP,” he said—(KNO)

