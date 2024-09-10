Dharma is more than just puja, it denotes truth, compassion, dedication, says Bhagwat

PUNE: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday said some elements who don’t want India to grow are creating hindrance in the path of its development, but there was no need to be scared as a similar situation prevailed during the times of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, but it was tackled using the power of “dharma” or religion and righteousness.

Speaking at the release of a book titled ‘Tanjavarche Marathe’, written by author Dr Milind Paradkar, he noted dharma does not mean just puja (rituals), but it is a broader concept that encompasses truth, compassion, ‘tapascharya’ (dedication).

He maintained the word ‘Hindu” is an adjective that personifies acceptance of diversities and emphasised India came into existence for a purpose and to push the idea of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (The world is one family).

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print