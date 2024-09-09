Any decision on Imran Khan’s military trial will be made on merit, says Pak information minister

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Information Minister Atta Tarar on Monday said that any decision about the military trial of jailed former premier Imran Khan would be made considering the merit of the case.

Tarar said this at a press conference a day after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders while addressing a public rally in Islamabad demanded the government to release Khan, who has been imprisoned in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail for more than a year.

“The decision of the military trial of Khan will be made on merit based on evidence,” the minister said in response to a question.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print