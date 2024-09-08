Resident Commission organises interaction of Bharat Darshan student group under Hello JK campaign

NEW DELHI: On the directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) has organised a Bharat Darshan tour for students from various districts of the Kashmir division.

As part of this tour, the students shall visit historic sites in Delhi and have the opportunity to engage with notable dignitaries.

In support of this initiative, the Resident Commissioner’s Office provided a platform for interaction under hello JK.

Since its inception, Hello JK has consistently conducted both online and offline sessions, focusing on meaningful and impactful themes. To date, eight programs have been successfully completed under this campaign, and the current event is another initiative within the same framework.

As scheduled, students from Class 5th to 12th, representing various schools and including those from the families of martyrs, visited the RC office on 7th September 2024. These students began their Bharat Darshan tour on 3rd September 2024, travelling from Srinagar to Mumbai and visiting numerous historic landmarks along the way.

The event opened with Principal Resident Commissioner, Dr. Rashmi Singh warmly welcoming the students virtually.

Additional Resident Commissioner, Anil Sharma also engaged with the students, addressing their queries and sensitizing them about role of youth in countering negative narratives and building a good image of the region, while emphasizing the importance of self-awareness and trust in the process.

The officers of RC Office also gave the students an overview of the functioning of the office vis-i-vis roles and responsibilities. The students also shared their experiences of the tour with Resident Commission officers and officials.

