Assembly Polls Phase: 266 candidates left in fray after scrutiny of papers

Jammu: In accordance with the election schedule issued by Election Commission of India (ECI) for the conduct of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024, the scrutiny of nomination papers for 26 Assembly Constituencies which are going to polling in 2nd phase was held on Friday, in the office of the respective Returning Officers across six districts of UT.

During the scrutiny of the nomination papers filed by 309 candidates, candidature of 266 candidates was found valid as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India.

A statement from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer detailed the scrutiny process held today.

Nomination papers of 99 candidates were found valid in Srinagar district, followed by 55 in Budgam district, 39 in Rajouri district, 30 in Poonch district, 22 in Reasi district while nomination papers of 21 candidates have been found valid and accordingly accepted in Ganderbal district.

In Reasi district, nomination papers of 6 candidates were found valid in 56-Gulabgarh (ST) AC; 9 candidates in 57-Reasi AC; while nomination papers of 7 candidates have been accepted in 58-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi AC.

In Rajouri district, nomination papers of 11 candidates were found valid in 83-Kalakote – Sunderbani AC; 5 candidates in 84-Nowshera AC; 12 candidates in 85-Rajouri (ST) AC; 5 candidates in 86-Budhal (ST) AC; while nomination papers of 6 candidates have been accepted in 87-Thannamandi (ST) AC.

For the three ACs in Poonch district, a total of 10 nomination papers were found valid and accepted in 88-Surankote (ST) AC; 9 in 89-Poonch Haveli AC, while nomination papers of 11 candidates have been accepted in 90-Mendhar (ST) AC.

Similarly, in Ganderbal district, nomination papers of 6 candidates were accepted in 17- Kangan (ST) AC, and 15 candidates in 18- Ganderbal AC.

For the 8 ACs in Srinagar district, nomination papers of 13 candidates were accepted in 19-Hazratbal AC; 10 candidates in 20-Khanyar AC; 17 candidates in 21-Habbakadal AC; 11 candidates in 22-Lal Chowk AC; 9 candidates in 23-Channapora AC; 11 candidates in 24-Zadibal AC; 15 candidates in 25-Eidgah AC; while nomination papers of 13 candidates have been accepted in 26-Central Shalteng AC.

In Budgam district, a total of 12 nomination papers were found valid and accepted in 27-Budgam AC; 14 candidates in 28-Beerwah AC; 11 candidates in 29-Khansahib AC; 11 candidates in 30-Chrar-I-Sharief AC; while nomination papers of 7 candidates have been accepted in 31-Chadoora AC.

As per the Election notification, the candidates can withdraw their nomination by or before 9 September, 2024 upto 3:00 PM in the office of the respective Returning Officers.

The polling day for these 26 Assembly constituencies in Phase-II is scheduled for September 25, 2024, and the voting will be conducted from 07:00 AM to 06:00 PM.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print