ECI Appoints Observers for Sgr Assembly Constituencies

Srinagar: In view of the General Elections to Legislative Assembly-2024, the Election Commission of India has appointed General, Police and Expenditure Observers in for 08 Assembly Constituencies of District Srinagar.
As per an official communication the General Observers appointed include Sandhya Bhullar (6006612389) for 25- Eidgah and 26- Central Shalteng; Chandresh Kumar Yadav (8491826997) for 21- Habbakadal and 22- Lal Chowk; Rajan Vishal (8899917757) for 23- Channapora and 24- Zadibal, besides Akilesh Kumar Mishra (9906329799) for 19- Hazratbal and 20- Khanyar.
Meanwhile, Raghuvendra Suhas H.G. (9419975506) has been appointed as Police Observer for all 08 ACs of Srinagar District.
Also, Capt. Pradeep Shoury Arya (8899744409) has been appointed as Expenditure Observer for 19- Hazratbal, 20- Khanyar, 21- Habbakadal and 22- Lal Chowk constituencies, while Subodh Singh (9906883393) has been appointed Expenditure Observer for 23- Channapora, 24- Zadibal, 25- Eidgah and 26- Central Shalteng constituencies.
In order to ensure free, fair, transparent and smooth conduct of elections, the District Election Officer Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat has notified that all stakeholders can approach the Expenditure Observers on their respective contact numbers in case of any information, issue or grievance related to elections.
