Teachers’ Day: A Salute To Our Lifelong Guides

It’s a day to reflect on the transformative role of teachers in shaping our lives, instilling values, and inspiring us to reach for our dreams

Every year on September 5th, we pay tribute to our unsung guides who have taught us more than just lessons—the joy and wisdom our teachers bring into our lives each day. Expressing my gratitude to our teachers, I recall how often, when we doubt ourselves or feel like giving up, our teachers remind us of our potential. Their belief in us gives us the strength to persevere and reach for our dreams.

Teachers are more than just instructors; they are mentors who shape our character, ignite our curiosity, and help us grow as individuals. They teach us kindness, foster our creativity, and encourage us to believe in ourselves. The date for Teachers’ Day is not just randomly chosen; it marks the birth anniversary of one of India’s most respected scholars and former president, Dr S. Radhakrishnan, the man behind the day.

This day is both a celebration and a time for reflection. It is also an opportunity for students to express their gratitude and appreciation for their teachers’ hard work and unwavering dedication. Schools and educational institutions across the country, particularly in Kashmir, organize events, cultural programs, and activities to mark the occasion. Students at BHS Diver prepare special performances, write heartfelt messages, and present gifts and tokens of appreciation to their teachers. The day is a modern reflection of an age-old tradition, emphasizing the respect and admiration that society holds for educators.

Teaching is the profession that teaches all other professions. Teachers are responsible for educating the next generation of learners, playing a critical role in shaping the future of the world. When teachers are supported and empowered, they can make a real difference in the lives of their students and in the world. They help students learn, grow, develop critical thinking skills, and become engaged citizens. They help to break barriers and create a more just and equitable society.

Teachers’ Day is imbued with warmth and respect as we collectively express our gratitude to those remarkable individuals who have dedicated their lives to nurturing intellect and character. In addition to providing knowledge and values, teachers help us overcome obstacles and strengthen our foundation. The day is also marked by remembering all the great teachers who have left an indelible mark on our lives and inspired generations with their work.

Teachers are the ultimate role models for students. They increase the productivity and creativity of their students. A teacher not only makes every student knowledgeable but also helps them become better human beings with strong moral values. Good teachers are empathetic, providing a supportive and nurturing environment where students feel valued and understood. Acting as mentors, they provide guidance during students’ academic journeys. Overall, teachers serve as architects of the future. Their role is immense, and they deserve the highest appreciation and accolades. Every day should be Teachers’ Day.

Let’s take this moment to thank all our teachers for their hard work, patience, and endless support. Without them, we wouldn’t be where we are today.

HAPPY TEACHERS’ DAY!

The writer is a teacher and columnist

By Qysar Ul Islam Shah

[email protected]

