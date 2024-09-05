J&K govt accepts Er. Rashid’s brother’s request for voluntary retirement

Srinagar: The government of J&K has accepted Er. Rashid’s brother application for voluntary retirement from services.

In an order, the School Education department said that it has accorded sanction to voluntary retirement of Khursheed Ahmed Sheikh, who was working in a school in his native area of Mawar.

As per the order, Khursheed’s voluntary retirement is effective from September 01, 2024.

Khursheed is likely to be AIP’s candidate from Langate segment.

He would be locked in a direct contest with Peoples Conference candidate Irfan Panditpuri in the segment.

While Rashid won Langate segment in 2008 and 2014, Irfan defeated the AIP- candidate by an impressive margin in 2020 district development council (DDC) polls.—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print