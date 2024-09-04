Former MLA Bandipora announces to contest assembly elections as Independent candidate

Bandipora: Former MLA and senior political leader Bandipora Nazim-ud-din Bhat on Wednesday announced to contest assembly elections as an independent candidate from the Bandipora constituency.

Addressing media at his office, Bhat pledged to work for the betterment of Bandopora if he gets elected and also promises to create employment opportunities for unemployed youths in the industrial sector.

In his manifesto released by What during his party office Bhat promised Highway status to Gurez-Sumbal road, restoration of Wular lake, construction of bridges, Bypass road from Nusoo to Putushai, establishment of Industrial sector in Bandipora, widening of Bandipora-sopore road, completion of Bandipora-Lolab road, solid waste management plan for Bandipora, construction of womens college in Bandipora and establishment of press club for Journalists etc.

“This will be the first time when I will be contesting assembly elections for the first time as an independent candidate in my political career. I have worked for the people of Bandipora and will continue to do that in future also,” he added.

Pertinent to mention Bhat in last elections have supported the people’s conference candidate after leaving PDP in 2021.

